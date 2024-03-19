Brendan Rodgers has already started transfer planning - but what is the rumour mill saying about who might sign for Celtic?

Throughout the January transfer window, several names were linked with the Hoops. Some were knocked down, some signed, others were left with what could have been tales. But the same will happen again this summer as the Hoops look to bolster their ranks.

A host of stars have been touted in recent months with boss Rodgers already looking ahead to next campaign. He said earlier this month: “I’m really excited about next season, having now had a look at this group. I’ve seen players who were out for a while and I want to develop this squad.

“There’s a lot of work going on on that front. Is it a chance to put my stamp on it? Yeah, because I think we lost influential players (last summer) who make the game look different. Those players weren’t just good footballers but they were personalities.

"It’s hard when you lose that personality from the team. The guys have been great this season with everything that’s been thrown at them. But it’s about seeing what it needs, how it can develop and grow.

“I had to give guys who were here an opportunity because they’d just come off the back of a Treble-winning season. But I also know because of my experience in football – especially at clubs like Celtic – that there’s a revolving door every three or four years. Even if you’re a winning team you have to fire up the squad again. That’s something we’ll look at doing in the summer.”

So, taking the rumours, Rodgers' thoughts and current first-team stars into account, Glasgow World takes a look at what a Celtic XI next season could look like based on rumours around the Hoops this year.

There's some old favourites remaining in the ranks. But a Nottingham Forest man and a Danish striker could just give Celtic an added edge.

1 . GK - Etienne Vaessen RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaesen has been linked with a move to Celtic. Joe Hart is retiring so the number one spot is up for grabs. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

2 . RB - Alistair Johnston The Canadian international will more than likely be the number one right-back next season.

3 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers Cameron Carter-Vickers is the rock at the back for Celtic. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group