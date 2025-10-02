A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic ahead of their Europa League fixtures

A Celtic youth team prospect has signed a new deal, while Rangers have appointed a current board member’s son to an important position.

Celtic look to get back to winning ways against Braga in the second match of their Europa League campaign. Having drawn 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade last week, Brendan Rodgers’ men couldn’t find the back of the net against Hibs, in what was a frustrating afternoon at Parkhead for Hoops fans. As they look ahead to the Portuguese outfit, the club have been given a boost from their youth ranks, as an 18-year old has signed a new contract.

Across the city, Rangers finally managed their first league win under Russell Martin against Livingston. A last minute, Max Aarons strike gave them the win at the Set Fare Arena, however the Rangers boss still isn’t a popular figure amongst the Ibrox faithful. Next up for the Royal Blue’s is Sturm Graz away in their next Europa League match. As the team head to Austria, a new head of recruitment is set to be appointed.

With both sides desperate for a win in Europe, here’s a look at the latest news coming out of Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Celtic B team prospect signs contract

Samuel Isiguzo has committed his future to Celtic until the summer of 2028. The club announced in a statement today that the 18-year old has signed a new contract. The Scottish defender has been an integral part of Stephen McManus’ side since he made the step up to the B team last season.

The youngster signed his first professional contract with The Hoops in 2023 and has continued to develop through the academy system. Since then, he has been given the captaincy of the B team squad, where he has been leading by example. Isiguzo managed to score in Celtic’s UEFA Youth League win against Slovan Bratislava last season.

The Hoops statement read: “Everyone at Celtic would like to congratulate Samuel on signing his new deal, and look forward to seeing his journey at Paradise continue.”

Rangers appoint new Head of Recruitment

According to the Glasgow Times, Rangers are set to appoint Robbie Thelwell, son of Kevin as their new head of recruitment. The 26-year old has previously been head of technical scouting at Norwich City as well as chief scout at Aston Villa.

The appointment comes during a time where Rangers fans are wanting rid of their new manager, Russell Martin, as well board members such as Patrick Stewart. Since joining the club during the summer, the Rangers boss has guided them to their worst ever start to a season for 47 years.

Martin spent around £30m in the summer, however Rangers fans are yet to see any improvements on their team from last season. Robbie Thelwell will be joined by Nathan Fisher at Ibrox, who is currently head of emerging talent at Everton.