Celtic's all time record transfer fees paid including former Tottenham and Chelsea players
We take a look at 21 of Celtic's most expensive transfer fees in history.
Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, they have paid one some of the highest transfer fees in the history of Scottish football.
Today, we'll be looking at some of the highest transfer fees that the Celts have paid over years. We will only looking at figures that they paid to bring players to the club - any fees that were shelled out from other clubs to Celtic will not be considered.
There are some icons of Celtic Park on this list, including Scott Brown, Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon. Can you guess who the rest of them are?