Register
BREAKING

Celtic's all time record transfer fees paid including former Tottenham and Chelsea players

We take a look at 21 of Celtic's most expensive transfer fees in history.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 28th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 16:57 GMT

Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, they have paid one some of the highest transfer fees in the history of Scottish football.

Today, we'll be looking at some of the highest transfer fees that the Celts have paid over years. We will only looking at figures that they paid to bring players to the club - any fees that were shelled out from other clubs to Celtic will not be considered.

There are some icons of Celtic Park on this list, including Scott Brown, Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon. Can you guess who the rest of them are?

Transfer fee: £4 million

1. Luis Palma

Transfer fee: £4 million

Transfer fee: £4 million

2. Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

Transfer fee: £4 million

Transfer fee: £4 million

3. Alan Stubbs

Transfer fee: £4 million

Transfer fee: £4 million

4. Carl Starfelt

Transfer fee: £4 million

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish Football