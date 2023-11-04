Register
Celtic’s current transfer clauses on Arsenal and Leeds United stars plus more according to Football Manager

Transfer clauses in place for both past and present Celtic players.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 4th Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT

One of the most interesting things about transfer windows is discovering the clauses put in place that often go overlooked.

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty involving both past and present Celtic players that will eventually see the club either receive or fork out some extra cash.

Football Manager 24 has listed all the clauses currently attached to players’ contracts that will involve Celtic in the near future, including the likes of Odsonne Édouard, who left the club in 2021 to join Crystal Palace. Five players currently on the Hoops roster are also included in this list — take a look at the 16 players listed below and how much Celtic will either receive or have to pay out based on their respective clauses.

Money to be paid for any future sale of current players

20% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Maccabi Petach-Tivka

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Valerenga

10% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Sligo Rovers, Sligo Rovers will be owed another £50k after 2o league appearances and a further £50k after 45 league appearances

