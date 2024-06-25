Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

Celtic may have seen their chances of landing a Premier League goalkeeper dashed due to the asking price involved.

Celtic look set to miss out on another goalkeeping target after being handed an asking price that they will find impossible to meet. Liverpool and Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move to Parkhead over recent months with Brendan Rodgers on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

Joe Hart has hung up his boots after a hugely memorable spell with the Hoops, and that decision is one Celtic have known about for some time. But that hasn’t made it any easier for Rodgers and his recruitment staff to find a replacement, with competition as rife as ever.

Kelleher has been linked with Celtic over recent months, with no sign of a starting role at Anfield due to the presence of Alisson Becker. But The Daily Mail have now reported that Liverpool want as much as £35million to sell their second choice goalkeeper, effectively ending the Hoops’ chances of signing the Ireland international.

Speaking earlier this summer about Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s departure and his future, Kelleher said: “He (Klopp) had some nice words for me. I was with him for a number of years and he said ‘You became a brilliant goalkeeper in that time.’ He is going to follow my career wherever I go. He wants to see me playing and to be happy.

"The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one. Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be number one. Obviously I love playing for Ireland. A big ambition of mine is to be the number one here – obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m number one at the club as well. That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland number one.”