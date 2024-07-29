Celtic's last 10 Scottish Premiership opening day results, including multiple Hearts wins

By Georgia Goulding
Published 29th Jul 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 21:35 BST

How have Celtic fared in their opening league fixtures over the last decade?

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season fixtures have been locked in and Celtic have learned the order of their opponents. The Hoops will get their title defence underway with a home clash against Kilmarnock, who they last beat 5-0 back in May. After another trophy-lifting year, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to extend his side’s title reign to four consecutive seasons.

Getting off to a strong start always alleviates some pressure heading into the rest of the campaign, but how have Celtic fared against their opening rivals in the past? We’ve taken a look back through the last ten Scottish Premiership seasons and listed the Hoops’ first results of each year.

Celtic 4-2 Ross County

1. 5th August 2023

Celtic 4-2 Ross CountyPhoto: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen

2. 31st July 2022

Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen | Getty Images

Hearts 2-1 Celtic

3. 31st July 2021

Hearts 2-1 Celtic | Getty Images

Celtic 5-1 Hamilton

4. 2nd August 2020

Celtic 5-1 Hamilton | Getty Images

