The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season fixtures have been locked in and Celtic have learned the order of their opponents. The Hoops will get their title defence underway with a home clash against Kilmarnock, who they last beat 5-0 back in May. After another trophy-lifting year, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to extend his side’s title reign to four consecutive seasons.
Getting off to a strong start always alleviates some pressure heading into the rest of the campaign, but how have Celtic fared against their opening rivals in the past? We’ve taken a look back through the last ten Scottish Premiership seasons and listed the Hoops’ first results of each year.