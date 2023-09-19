Register
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Team news: Celtic starting XI v Feyenoord confirmed as 3 changes made
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Celtic’s market value compared to Champions League rivals Man Utd, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Celtic are back in European action as they aim for success under Brendan Rodgers

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST

Celtic are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night with an away trip to Feyenoord as they look to start their new campaign with a win in Holland. Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Lazio are also in their tricky group.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are top of the Scottish Premiership table after the opening five games and have picked up 13 points. St Mirren are 2nd, whilst Motherwell are 3rd, with Rangers down in 4th position after their slow start.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, here is Celtic’s market value compared to their European rivals...

£1.02b

1. Man City

£1.02b

£940m

2. Arsenal

£940m

£890m

3. PSG

£890m

£854.4m

4. Real Madrid

£854.4m

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page