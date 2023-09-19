Celtic are back in European action as they aim for success under Brendan Rodgers

Celtic are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night with an away trip to Feyenoord as they look to start their new campaign with a win in Holland. Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Lazio are also in their tricky group.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are top of the Scottish Premiership table after the opening five games and have picked up 13 points. St Mirren are 2nd, whilst Motherwell are 3rd, with Rangers down in 4th position after their slow start.

Ahead of their upcoming clash, here is Celtic’s market value compared to their European rivals...

1 . Man City £1.02b

2 . Arsenal £940m

3 . PSG £890m