Celtic’s potential group stage opponents for 2023/24 UEFA Champions League including Arsenal, Man City & more
Ange Postecoglou’s side are guaranteed a spot amongst Europe’s elite by lifting the Scottish Premiership title and here are some teams they could face.
Celtic are on track to lift the Scottish Premiership title this weekend which will guarantee them a group stage place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
As Scotland’s top flight is currently ranked ninth in the UEFA coefficient rankings they are one of ten nations whose league winners qualify automatically while other, higher ranked nations have more guaranteed spots. Out of the 32 teams who make it to the group stage, 26 will be confirmed by the end of the domestic season across Europe.
Here are the teams who have already confirmed and have a realistic chance of joining the Scottish Champions in the group stage next season: