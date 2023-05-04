Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
2 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
5 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Celtic’s potential group stage opponents for 2023/24 UEFA Champions League including Arsenal, Man City & more

Ange Postecoglou’s side are guaranteed a spot amongst Europe’s elite by lifting the Scottish Premiership title and here are some teams they could face.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 4th May 2023, 11:58 BST

Celtic are on track to lift the Scottish Premiership title this weekend which will guarantee them a group stage place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

As Scotland’s top flight is currently ranked ninth in the UEFA coefficient rankings they are one of ten nations whose league winners qualify automatically while other, higher ranked nations have more guaranteed spots. Out of the 32 teams who make it to the group stage, 26 will be confirmed by the end of the domestic season across Europe.

Here are the teams who have already confirmed and have a realistic chance of joining the Scottish Champions in the group stage next season:

Manchester City and Arsenal are already guaranteed to finish in the top four while Newcastle United and Manchester United are on track but Liverpool or Spurs could potentially overtake one of them.

1. Premier League - Top 4

Manchester City and Arsenal are already guaranteed to finish in the top four while Newcastle United and Manchester United are on track but Liverpool or Spurs could potentially overtake one of them.

Barcelona and Atletico have already confirmed top four and Real Madrid are also as good as there with Real Sociedad likely to complete the quartet from Spain although Villarreal and Real Betis are still in the hunt.

2. La Liga - Top 4

Barcelona and Atletico have already confirmed top four and Real Madrid are also as good as there with Real Sociedad likely to complete the quartet from Spain although Villarreal and Real Betis are still in the hunt.

Napoli are the only Italian side already confirmed for a top four spot with Lazio, Juventus and Inter currently in the other spots but Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma can also reach those spots.

3. Serie A - Top 4

Napoli are the only Italian side already confirmed for a top four spot with Lazio, Juventus and Inter currently in the other spots but Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma can also reach those spots.

No team from Germany has already mathematically guaranteed top four but Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will almost certainly be there while RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and SC Freiburg are the other clubs competing.

4. Bundesliga - Top 4

No team from Germany has already mathematically guaranteed top four but Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will almost certainly be there while RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and SC Freiburg are the other clubs competing.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:UEFA Champions LeagueArsenalMan CityScottish Premiership