Celtic have been linked with a raft of players this summer as Ange Postecoglou plans for the 2022-23 season.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a successful first season in charge of Celtic as they reclaimed the Scottish Premiership crown and lifted the League Cup back in December.

It was a campaign that initially started poorly for the Australian as his summer signings took a while to find their feet at Parkhead but within a matter of months results began to improve.

Four defeats in their opening six games, including an early Champions League exit to FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round and an Old Firm defeat to Rangers had Celtic fans fearing the worst.

However, with each passing week Postecoglou - the club’s second choice appointment following their failed approach to bring Eddie Howe to Parkhead - started to prove all of his early-season doubters wrong.

Six points adrift of Rangers on Boxing Day, few would’ve expected the rapid transformation in Postecoglou’s new-look squad over the second half of the campaign as they embarked on a remarkable unbeaten run.

With Rangers’ European exploits starting to impact their domestic form, Celtic began to assert their authority in the title race and a 3-0 thrashing of city neighbours in February proved a crucial turning point.

The momentum had swung dramatically in the Hoops favour and there was no let up thereafter as Celtic wrapped up the title with a game to spare.

Champions League group stage football was secured for the first time in five years and plenty of names have already been linked with the Scottish champions as Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad.

All won’t join, of course. But if some of the players do arrive over the coming weeks, here’s how Celtic could line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.

Undefined: gallery

1. GK - Joe Hart Impressive debut season between the sticks. Barely put a foot wrong and has been handed the No.1 jersey. Will face stiff competition this term from Benjamin Siegrist. Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi Photo Sales

2. RB - Josip Juranovic Has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer. Expected to stay at Parkhead to boost Champions League assault. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers The USA international has completed a permanent move to Glasgow after a successful loan spell last season. One of the Hoops standout performers. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. CB - Carl Starfelt The Swede took a while to find his feet after joining from Rubin Kazan last summer but has formed a strong partnership alongside CCV and Postecoglou is unlikely to alter his favoured pairing. Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales