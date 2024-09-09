Celtic were extremely busy towards the end of the summer of transfer window as they worked hard to prepare their strongest possible squad for an assault on this season’s revamped Champions League format.

The Hoops are in with a very strong chance of retaining their Scottish Premiership title, even at this early stage in the campaign following an unbeaten start under manager Brendan Rodgers. It’s in European elite competition where fans are desperate to see more improvement and early back-to-back group stage exits in recent years.

Celtic splashed out on the likes of Belgian international Arne Engels, Auston Trusty and Adam Idah to add to their ranks, while the likes of Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn continue to rise in market value. But how has all of this changed the value of Brendan Rodgers's first team squad overall?

Using the latest figures from Transfermarkt, we've looked at the most valuable members of the Celtic squad based on their current worth. With an updated market value of £100.4million after the summer transfer window closes, GlasgowWorld takes a closer look below at how Celtic rank compared to their 12 top-flight rivals as things stand.

ABERDEEN- £11.8m

DUNDEE- £5.9m DUNDEE UNITED - £5.8m

HEARTS - £17.7m

HIBS - £13.1m

KILMARNOCK - £8.7m

MOTHERWELL - £8.1m

RANGERS- £66.1m

ROSS COUNTY - £5.6m

ST JOHNSTONE - £5m

ST MIRREN - £6.7m

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Estimated market value: £843,000 | SNS Group

2 . Viljami Sinisalo Estimated market value: £506,000 | SNS Group

3 . Scott Bain Estimated market value: £211,000 | SNS Group

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers Estimated market value: £11.8m | SNS Group