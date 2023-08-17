Brendan Rodgers has plenty of big names to choose from at Celtic Park but who makes up his ‘most valuable’ starting XI?

The summer transfer window will remain open for two more weeks as clubs across the UK look to conclude their business and bring in more new faces.

Celtic have already been active in recent months and Brendan Rodgers already has plenty of strong candidates in most positions across the park to choose from - but who is officially the best selection in each position?

Football statistics experts Transfermarkt keep a tab on what they believe is the current market value of players across the world and this is who they rate as Celtic’s most valuable starting XI at the moment:

1 . GK - Joe Hart Transfermarkt value: £1.28m

2 . RB - Alastair Johnston Transfermarkt value: £5.98m

3 . LB - Greg Taylor Transfermarkt value: £5.55m

4 . CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers Transfermarkt value: £11.1m