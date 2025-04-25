Celtic's Tannadice title wins: 20 brilliant photos from 2008 and 2022 league triumphs

Celtic could wrap up this season’s Scottish Premiership title on Saturday when they visit Tannadice to take on Dundee United. With a huge 15-point buffer between them and rivals Rangers, the Hoops need just one point from this weekend’s clash to secure their fourth consecutive league trophy.

Liam Scales has discussed the upcoming fixture and has stressed his side are determined to bank maximum points between now and the end of the season.

“We know a point will do it for us but we’re not going there to get a point. We want to win every game between now and the end of the season to bring us into the cup final. We obviously want to go to Dundee United and win the game and it would be brilliant to win the league there,” Scales told Celtic TV.

If Celtic are indeed crowned champions this weekend, it won’t be the first time the Hoops have claimed the title at Tannadice. To get supporters in the victorious mood, we’ve taken a look back at some superb images from their previous Tannadice triumphs from 2008 and 2022.

1 . Celtic at Tannadice, 2008 Celtic players dance around the Scottish Premier League trophy | Getty Images

2 . Celtic at Tannadice, 2008 Celtic fans celebrate their team's lap of honour | Getty Images

3 . Celtic at Tannadice, 2008 George Samaras and Aiden McGeady of Celtic celebrate | Getty Images

4 . Celtic at Tannadice, 2008 Celtic players line up in honour of ex Celtic player Tommy Burns | Getty Images