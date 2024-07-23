Celtic have a history for driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling some of their biggest assets.
Over the years, the Hoops have sold the likes of Jota, Kieran Tierney, Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele for huge fees and the next major departure could be last season’s star performer Matt O’Riley.
The former MK Dons midfielder only joined Celtic in January 2022 for a figure of just £1.5m, but now could leave Parkhead for almost 25 times that amount this summer amid interest from a variety of big clubs including AS Roma, Atletico Madrid and most recently Atalanta, who have already had two bids rejected for the Danish international.
O’Riley was a catalyst for Celtic’s success last season with 18 goals and 19 assists across all competitions and it is reported by TeamTalk that the Hoops have set an asking price of around £25m for their prized asset.
The reported figure would make O’Riley one of the most expensive sales in the club’s history but how does the fee compare to previous big name departures?
Here GlasgowWorld takes a look at 21 of the most expensive sales in Celtic’s history and where O’Riley could potentially rank if he was to leave this summer.
