Celtic have a history for driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling some of their biggest assets.

Over the years, the Hoops have sold the likes of Jota, Kieran Tierney, Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele for huge fees and the next major departure could be last season’s star performer Matt O’Riley.

The former MK Dons midfielder only joined Celtic in January 2022 for a figure of just £1.5m, but now could leave Parkhead for almost 25 times that amount this summer amid interest from a variety of big clubs including AS Roma, Atletico Madrid and most recently Atalanta, who have already had two bids rejected for the Danish international.

O’Riley was a catalyst for Celtic’s success last season with 18 goals and 19 assists across all competitions and it is reported by TeamTalk that the Hoops have set an asking price of around £25m for their prized asset.

The reported figure would make O’Riley one of the most expensive sales in the club’s history but how does the fee compare to previous big name departures?

Here GlasgowWorld takes a look at 21 of the most expensive sales in Celtic’s history and where O’Riley could potentially rank if he was to leave this summer.

1 . Paolo Di Canio: £4.5m to Celtic (1997) The Italian was a fan favourite at both Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham. Ended his career at Cisco Roma in 2007 before managing Swindon and Sunderland. Has been out of football management since 2013. | Getty Images

2 . Oh Hyeon-Gyu: £4.5m to Genk (2024) Has recently agreed a switch to Belgian giants Genk after scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances at Parkhead. | Getty Images

3 . Pierre van Hooijdonk: £4.5m to Nottingham Forest (1997) Fired Nottingham Forest to promotion from the Championship in his second season but clashed with manager Dave Basset before his exit in 1999. Retired from football at Feyenoord in 2007. | Getty Images

4 . Carl Starfelt: £5m to Celta Vigo (2023) Made 27 appearances for Celta Vigo as they secured a 13th place finish. | Getty Images