Celtic’s top 20 most expensive signings of all-time - where are they now? - gallery

The Hoops have stumped up some hefty transfer fees for players over the years, but where are the club’s 20 most expensive signings now?

Celtic have gained a repuration over the last decade of signing players for relatively small transfer fees and turning them into prized assets, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele and Kristoffer Ajer all making a name for themselves at Parkhead.

The trio represent that shrewd recruitment policy the Hoops scouting department have in place, but the club have still hard to dish some serious money to attract a number of players from across the globe to Glasgow’s East End.

Not all of those big-money signings have proved success stories but a host of players signed by Celtic for significant fees have moved on to bigger and better things. While transfer fees across the world have increased hugely since the turn of the century, supporters can still afford to look back on the list of top-class players to have represented the Hoops.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 20 of Celtic’s most expensive signings and where they are now.

1 . Odsonne Edouard - €10.3m Season: 2018/19 - Signed from PSG, the imposing Frenchman arrived with a lot to prove after being billed as ‘the next big thing’ and he certainly lived up to the hype. His goal scoring prowess up front with Moussa Dembele was top notch and would later earn a big money move to Premier League side Crystal Palace. Possessed great footwork, height and strength and went about his business in a nonchalant manner.

2 . Chris Sutton - €9.5m Season: 2000/01 - Signed from Chelsea, the English frontman formed a deadly strike partnership with Henrik Larsson and his contribution can never be underestimated. A top-class finisher who had a frosty relationship with the press. Had a brief managerial stint at Lincoln City after hanging up his boots in 2009 but it didn’t work out and is now an outspoken pundit and co-commentator for BT Sport. Will front Scottish football’s coverage on Sky Sports next season alongside Ally McCoist and Ian Crocker.

3 . John Hartson - €9m Season: 2001/02 - Signed from Coventry, the Welsh international striker formed a close bond with supporters during his five-year spell, contributing a number of important goals both domestically and in Europe. Has overcome health problems and now appears regularly as a pundit on radio and television.

4 . Eyal Berkovic - €8.8m Season: 1999/2000 - Signed from West Ham, the Israeli recently criticised Scottish football for being the “worst league in the world”. Hmm, perhaps that had something to do with his truly terrible spell at the Hoops under John Barnes. Frozen out by Martin O’Neill before eventually moving to Manchester City, Berkovic is now a TV pundit in his homeland.