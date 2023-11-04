Register
Celtic’s whopping £370,000 weekly wage bill and what each player is paid according to Football Manager 24

How much does each Celtic player earn?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT

Celtic had a very busy summer transfer window, bringing in a bulk of new players but also offloading a number of senior personnel on both permanent and loan deals.

GlasgowWorld recently looked at the transfer clauses that remain in 16 past and present Hoops players, as listed by Football Manager 24. This will see the Scottish Premiership champions either pocket or fork out a decent sum of money in the not so distant future.

But what about all the players on the current first team roster? FM24 has also taken a look at Celtic’s hefty weekly wage bill, which amounts to £370,000. Here’s the breakdown of the payroll and how much each player earns each week.

£1,800 per week

1. Kwon Hyeok-Kyu

£1,800 per week

£4,400 per week

2. Marco Tilio

£4,400 per week

£5,000 per week

3. Alexandro Bernabei

£5,000 per week

£5,000 per week

4. Liam Scales

£5,000 per week

