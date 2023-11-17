Celtic 's Champions League campaign has not gone to plan so far, but how do their home attendances in Europe compare to the rest of the teams in UEFA 's premier competition?

The Bhoys currently sit bottom of their group, all-but eliminated with two games remaining, while the Europa League also looks to be a tough ask, given they are five points behind Feyenoord in third. While things haven't gone well on the pitch, fans have continued to back the Hoops with a full Celtic Park. With that in mind, we have put together an average Champions League attendance table, based on Transfermakt figures, to see where Celtic rank.