Championship club 'join hunt' for Celtic linked striker as ex-Rangers man 'set' for Premiership return
Celtic are chasing an EFL forward and a former Rangers star could soon make his return to the Scottish Premiership.
We are now halfway through the 2024 January transfer window. Rangers have been busy in the window so far, bringing Fabio Silva in on loan from Wolves - meanwhile, Celtic have not been quite so active.
Celtic are set to face competition from a Championship club for one of their primary transfer targets - meanwhile, a former Rangers forward could be set to make his return to the Scottish Premiership. But who is it?
West Bromwich Albion join Celtic in race for Joe Geldhardt
Leeds United forward Joe Geldhardt is a man in demand. He has been in the crosshairs of Celtic for some time now - however, the Hoops are set to face hefty competition in the form of wets Brom for his signature, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon on his official Patreon page.
West Brom aren't the only ones that Celtic will need to contend with - clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Glaswegian neighbours Rangers are also believed to be in the mix. Gelhardt has struggled for playing time at Elland Road this season, playing in just six games - failing to register any goals or assists. Can he turn his fortunes around at Celtic Park?
Dundee lining up a bid for former Rangers star Greg Stewart
A familiar face to Rangers fans could soon make his return to the highest tier of Scottish Football - Dundee are believed to be interested in a transfer for Greg Stewart, according to a recent report from the Scottish Sun.
It would not be his first time at Dundee, having played for the Dark Blues previously between the years of 2014 and 2016, scoring 22 goals along the way. He could not replicate this success at Rangers, mustering just three goals in 21 appearances. Currently, the 33-year-old plays for Mumbai City in the Indian Super League.