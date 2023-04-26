Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
12 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
28 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 hour ago McFly announce UK tour including Glasgow Barrowland show
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores

ChatGPT picks best Celtic XI of all-time based on historical performances and achievements - gallery

We tested ChatGPT’s knowledge of Celtic and this possible all-time best starting 11 is subjective and opinions may vary

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

Artificial intelligence is becoming more popular in the world of technology and the ChatGPT powered app is a natural language processing tool developed by OpenAI that allows you to have human-like conversations - so we thought we would give it a go with a Celtic spin!

Users can ask ChatGPT almost anything and the system will more often than not give a well-informed answer as it is programmed to follow instructions in prompts and provide a detailed response. With that in mind, we quizzed the software to find out its level of knowledge about the Parkhead club and it did rather well.

Having asked it to provide its best Hoops XI of all-time, ChatGPT provides an explanation for its selections. This line up represents a combination of legendary players from different eras in Celtic’s history, taking into account their contributions to the club’s success and their impact on the field.

However, opinions on the best team may vary among fans and historians, and there are many other deserving players who could also be considered for this list. Here are the 11 players the AI software selected:

ChatGPT explanation: Known for his commanding presence in the penalty box, shot-stopping ability, and success in domestic and European competitions with Celtic.

1. Fraser Forster - GK

ChatGPT explanation: Known for his commanding presence in the penalty box, shot-stopping ability, and success in domestic and European competitions with Celtic.

ChatGPT explanation: Considered one of Celtic’s greatest ever right-backs, known for his skill, speed, and consistency.

2. Danny McGrain - RB

ChatGPT explanation: Considered one of Celtic’s greatest ever right-backs, known for his skill, speed, and consistency.

ChatGPT explanation: A Celtic legend who captained the “Lisbon Lions” to victory in the 1967 European Cup, and was a commanding center-back.

3. Billy McNeill - CB

ChatGPT explanation: A Celtic legend who captained the “Lisbon Lions” to victory in the 1967 European Cup, and was a commanding center-back.

ChatGPT explanation: A modern-day left-back who emerged through Celtic’s academy, known for his attacking prowess, defensive solidity, and work rate.

4. Kieran Tierney - LB

ChatGPT explanation: A modern-day left-back who emerged through Celtic’s academy, known for his attacking prowess, defensive solidity, and work rate.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Artificial IntelligenceScottish Football