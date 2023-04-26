We tested ChatGPT’s knowledge of Celtic and this possible all-time best starting 11 is subjective and opinions may vary

Artificial intelligence is becoming more popular in the world of technology and the ChatGPT powered app is a natural language processing tool developed by OpenAI that allows you to have human-like conversations - so we thought we would give it a go with a Celtic spin!

Users can ask ChatGPT almost anything and the system will more often than not give a well-informed answer as it is programmed to follow instructions in prompts and provide a detailed response. With that in mind, we quizzed the software to find out its level of knowledge about the Parkhead club and it did rather well.

Having asked it to provide its best Hoops XI of all-time, ChatGPT provides an explanation for its selections. This line up represents a combination of legendary players from different eras in Celtic’s history, taking into account their contributions to the club’s success and their impact on the field.

However, opinions on the best team may vary among fans and historians, and there are many other deserving players who could also be considered for this list. Here are the 11 players the AI software selected:

1 . Fraser Forster - GK ChatGPT explanation: Known for his commanding presence in the penalty box, shot-stopping ability, and success in domestic and European competitions with Celtic.

2 . Danny McGrain - RB ChatGPT explanation: Considered one of Celtic’s greatest ever right-backs, known for his skill, speed, and consistency.

3 . Billy McNeill - CB ChatGPT explanation: A Celtic legend who captained the “Lisbon Lions” to victory in the 1967 European Cup, and was a commanding center-back.

4 . Kieran Tierney - LB ChatGPT explanation: A modern-day left-back who emerged through Celtic’s academy, known for his attacking prowess, defensive solidity, and work rate.