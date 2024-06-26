Chief provides transfer update on 'phenomenal' ace linked with Celtic as he gets 1 thing straight about offers
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows has confirmed the latest surrounding the future of striker Bojan Miovski.
The frontman is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic this summer after an impressive campaign of last. The North Macedonian scored 26 goals in 53 games across all competitions last season, and that sort of form has seen interest in the striker ramp up.
Though, he is under contract until 2026, and unsurprisingly, the Dons are hoping they haven’t seen the last of their star striker as they prepare for the new season. Celtic are said to be the most likely to bid for the 25-year-old’s services, but no bid has been forthcoming just yet, with Aberdeen CEO Burrows confirming as much. He told Sky Sports: “There’s been no offers. The transfer window at the top end has been a little bit slow maybe owing to the Euros.
“Bojan is a player who has been phenomenal for Aberdeen Football Club and his team. He’s had two fantastic seasons, he’s a player who’s ultimately going to land in one of the top five leagues. Of that, I’ve no doubt. In my opinion, and maybe I’m a little biased, but pound for pound I think he’s the best striker in the Scottish Premiership.
“We don’t want to lose him but also operate a player trading model here. We understand that the nature of the beast is that if somebody does that well for that prolonged period of time it’s going to cause interest from other clubs. But my message to Aberdeen fans and to the football world in a sense is that as much as we operate a player trading model, with two years left on this contract, we understand that there’ll be people looking at him now but it has to be right for Aberdeen Football Club.”
Miovski himself said back in February: "I'm playing the best season of my career at Aberdeen and I'm enjoying football. I like Scotland. It has a great passion for football. People love the club, they are with us everywhere.
"I like Scottish football because it is played very quickly and all the time the balls are put forward towards us strikers. The game is played with a lot of contact, but it's direct and I love seeing this much action in the penalty box. I am happy to be linked with clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Southampton because that means I'm making progress."
Pressed on his plans for the future, he added: "I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen, I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. "What the future will bring?...I don't know.
"Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible. Aberdeen are in the top three clubs in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are one thing, Aberdeen is another - our club signs young players for less money and gives everyone a chance. It is a historic club, just look at the fact that the most trophy-winning club in Europe, Real Madrid, last lost a European final to Aberdeen."
