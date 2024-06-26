AFP via Getty Images

Celtic continue to be linked with a move for Bojan Miovski, and Aberdeen’s club chief has now issued an update on the situation.

Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows has confirmed the latest surrounding the future of striker Bojan Miovski.

The frontman is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic this summer after an impressive campaign of last. The North Macedonian scored 26 goals in 53 games across all competitions last season, and that sort of form has seen interest in the striker ramp up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though, he is under contract until 2026, and unsurprisingly, the Dons are hoping they haven’t seen the last of their star striker as they prepare for the new season. Celtic are said to be the most likely to bid for the 25-year-old’s services, but no bid has been forthcoming just yet, with Aberdeen CEO Burrows confirming as much. He told Sky Sports: “There’s been no offers. The transfer window at the top end has been a little bit slow maybe owing to the Euros.

“Bojan is a player who has been phenomenal for Aberdeen Football Club and his team. He’s had two fantastic seasons, he’s a player who’s ultimately going to land in one of the top five leagues. Of that, I’ve no doubt. In my opinion, and maybe I’m a little biased, but pound for pound I think he’s the best striker in the Scottish Premiership.

“We don’t want to lose him but also operate a player trading model here. We understand that the nature of the beast is that if somebody does that well for that prolonged period of time it’s going to cause interest from other clubs. But my message to Aberdeen fans and to the football world in a sense is that as much as we operate a player trading model, with two years left on this contract, we understand that there’ll be people looking at him now but it has to be right for Aberdeen Football Club.”

Miovski himself said back in February: "I'm playing the best season of my career at Aberdeen and I'm enjoying football. I like Scotland. It has a great passion for football. People love the club, they are with us everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like Scottish football because it is played very quickly and all the time the balls are put forward towards us strikers. The game is played with a lot of contact, but it's direct and I love seeing this much action in the penalty box. I am happy to be linked with clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Southampton because that means I'm making progress."

Pressed on his plans for the future, he added: "I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen, I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. "What the future will bring?...I don't know.