All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and speculation.

(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic and Rangers will not be in action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Both Old Firm sides have had their fixtures postponed as a mark of respect in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Hoops were due to play Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon, while the Gers were scheduled to face Aberdeen in a tricky away clash at Pittodrie.

As things stand, there is currently no indication on whether or not next weekend’s Rangers match against Dundee United, or Celtic’s meeting with St. Mirren will go ahead as initially planned.

But while there is no action to discuss on the pitch, there is still plenty going on in the gossip and opinion columns.

With that in mind, here is Saturday Old Firm-related news roundup...

Sutton makes Postecoglou claim

Chris Sutton has claimed that Ange Postecoglou will only leave his role at Celtic for one of the “bigger clubs” in the Premier League.

The popular Australian emerged as a potential target to replace Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion this week, with the latter leaving his post to take over in the dugout at Chelsea.

But Sutton has dismissed the possibility of Postecoglou leaving Glasgow for the Seagulls.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “Celtic are far bigger than the majority of teams who operate within England’s top flight and that is a fact. Like I’ve said, no disrespect to Brighton, but Celtic are miles ahead of them. I can’t see a coach of Postecoglou’s quality stepping down the ladder to go to England’s South Coast.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing at Celtic and progressing the club the way he is, he will go one day, I’m sure. Too many people south of the border in high positions are taking notice of him.

“When the day comes for Postecoglou to leave and if it is to England, it’ll be to one of the bigger clubs, a top-six club. If it’s not there, I don’t think he’ll be going anywhere.”

Van Bronckhorst concern “inevitable”

Criticism and concern surrounding Rangers manager Gio van Bronckhorst is “inevitable” given his side’s recent run of form, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Gers suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat in the first Old Firm of the season last Saturday, before slumping to another 4-0 loss at the hands of Ajax in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday evening.

And Jones has claimed that such a difficult week was always going to spark worry around Ibrox.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s inevitable that people are raising concern over Van Bronckhorst at a time like this, but if you make that decision to get rid of him, it costs you money.