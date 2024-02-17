Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premiership title race resumes this weekend, and it could not be much more exciting. Celtic and Rangers are neck and neck as we head into the final months of the season, with the same number of points, the same goal difference and only four goals scored standing between them.

Celtic face Kilmarnock on Saturday, while Rangers will have to wait another day to return to action, facing St Johnstone on Sunday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Sutton on Clement

Chris Sutton has been praising the impact of Philippe Clement at Rangers. He told the Daily Record: "I’ll be honest, I’m still not convinced it's much more than an average Rangers side, but he’s getting a tune out of them. At the start of the season, stalwarts such as James Tavernier were being panned and the new signings called out as not being good enough.

"Clement has got the senior players doing the business and bringing something out in boys that were tagged as not up to it. Cyriel Dessers is case in point. The Nigerian was being hounded as an out-and-out dud in the first weeks of the season. Now he's scoring goals regularly. Important goals, into the bargain.

"Clement has also spoken superbly. He’s not made silly statements about chasing Celtic and he’s also been pretty clear about one or two things which have come across a ticking-off to the hierarchy."

Kyogo impact praised

Former Scottish striker Gordon Dalziel has been speaking about the importance of Kyogo Furuhashi after his important performance during the week. He told SuperScoreboard: “See when you go back to the Kyogo and Idah thing, I thought Brendan Rodgers played that brilliantly and I’ll tell you why. Kyogo, for me, is still better playing through the middle. I still think that’s his strongest position because I think he’s brilliant playing on the shoulder.

“But Kyogo has dropped in form, dropped in the goals and what I like Kyogo to do is get more involved in the game. Whereas if he was up playing on the shoulder as that lone striker, he wasn’t getting the service and things weren’t going his way, people would be going, ‘Well, he’s off form, he’s not getting the goals, he’s not getting the service’.