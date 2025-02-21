The latest Celtic and Rangers news to kick off your Friday morning.

Following their heartbreak in Germany this week, Celtic will look to take their frustrations out on their next league clash, which will be against Hibs this Saturday. The Hoops will travel to Easter Road with the aim to keep their impressive Scottish Premiership title drive ticking over.

Meanwhile, Rangers are preparing to host St Mirren at Ibrox as they attempt to chip away at Celtic’s impressive lead at the top of the tree. While we wait for this weekend’s fixtures to unfold, let’s take a look at the latest news for the two Glasgow sides.

Key Rangers backroom staff member departs

Rangers’ Head of Performance Tom Taylor has left the club for a new opportunity in England after just 14 months with the Glasgow outfit.

After making the move across the border in December 2023 from his previous role as Athletic Development and Reconditioning Coach at Brighton and Hove Albion, Taylor joined Philippe Clement’s staff at Ibrox.

He has now left his position with Rangers and made the move back down south to join Chelsea in the Premier League. He will act as the Lead Physical Performance Coach for the London outfit, working at both Stamford Bridge and the Cobham training ground.

Chelsea had been challenging right at the top of the Premier League table earlier this season but have since fallen away from the leading pack. The Blues are now pushing for a top four finish, as they currently sit sixth in the standings, 18 points adrift of title hopefuls Liverpool.

Chris Sutton applauds ‘sensational’ Celtic

Celtic may have had their Champions League dreams shattered this week, but their valiant performances to push for a place in the knockouts have not gone unnoticed. After a tough fight right down to the wire, the German powerhouses snuck their way into the last 16 on aggregate, thanks to a stoppage time lifeline from Alphonso Davies to sent Celtic home wounded.

Following the 1-1 draw in Munich on Tuesday, Chris Sutton weighed in on the Bhoys’ efforts, and highlighted Arne Engels specifically as his standout player.

“I thought Celtic were sensational all night. They were brave with the press when they had to be. Arne Engels probably had his best game for Celtic against Munich,” Sutton told BBC Match of the Day before backing Celtic to push on next season.

“It’s about getting a foothold in the Champions League now. This is just the start. This season, Celtic were always going to be judged on the Champions League and they have shown that they have progressed.

“I think they have to go through a qualifier next season, which is always tricky, but I think the way they performed. Going to Bayern Munich and having that level of performance and confidence.

“I can’t remember the last Celtic side to go away in Europe, against a big team, and play with that balance, so they can be immensely proud. It’s about kicking on next season now.”