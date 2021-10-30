Chris Sutton marvels at 'barely believable' sight in Celtic win over Hibernian

Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on Celtic new boy Cameron Carter-Vickers – and has admitted that he was taken aback to see the USA international score from a corner against Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old bagged his second strike of the Scottish Premiership campaign when he deftly turned home a David Turnbull delivery in a comfortable 3-1 win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter-Vickers’ effort was the Bhoys’ third goal from a set-piece this season, and Sutton was impressed to see his old team address an issue that has previously bugged them.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “Loan capture Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t the highest-profile of Ange Postecoglou’s signings.

“However, the centre-back is doing things which are just as valuable as some of the superb attacking weapons that the manager gathered during his summer shopping trips.

“And Carter-Vickers did something barely believable in midweek. He scored a goal for Celtic from a corner kick.

“Honestly, there’s scarcely a team in Britain as bad as Celtic over the past couple of years at set-pieces at both ends.

“It’s such a massive part of the modern game. For all the swashbuckling football, teams need to be good at dead balls both offensively and defensively.”

He added: “Seeing Carter-Vickers get on the end of one David Turnbull delivery and Anthony Ralston another to score two in one game at Easter Road, was almost as eye-opening as some of the play.

“Crucially, the Spurs loanee also wins his fair share of first balls into his own box. So does Ralston and Carl Starfelt is getting better.