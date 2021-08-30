The former Parkhead striker has been running the rule over the Hoops as deadline day looms.

Chris Sutton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has detailed the positions that he would like to see Celtic strengthen before the transfer window shuts tomorrow.

The Hoops have had a busy summer already, bringing in a number of fresh additions to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s title bid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also widespread reports that the Bhoys are trying to wrap up deals for Benfica winger Jota and VVV Venlo goal machine Giorgios Giakoumakis.

But following on from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers, Sutton is of the opinion that more defensive options should also be a priority.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “Celtic still need a left-back in the door by the end of business tomorrow.

“Another centre-half would be handy too, although Christopher Jullien’s return will be a major bonus.

“We’ll finally have a decision about Edouard as well. It looks like he’ll be away and if Celtic can get up to £18million it would be a decent return given he’s in the final year of his deal.

“I’d always rather have him around but if he wants to go, the main thing is having a replacement lined up. It sounds like Georgios Giakoumakis is coming in, but that still won’t be enough with Leigh Griffiths on his way and Albian Ajeti not cutting it.

“Kyogo looks more of a threat through the middle but Celtic still need to be able to mix it up, and if he does play there, another wide player is needed.

“Postecoglou has been up against it but he’s got the side to a level again where it looks like they can compete.