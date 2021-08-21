Chris Sutton raises doubts over ‘heavy metal’ Celtic approach under Postecoglou

The Hoops have looked good lately, but the ex-Parkhead man is not allowing himself to get carried away.

Chris Sutton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has revealed that he has been impressed by his old side’s progress under Ange Postecoglou - but has also admitted that he still has a few lingering doubts over the Australian’s style of play.

The Bhoys made it five wins on the spin with a 2-0 Europa League qualification victory over AZ Alkmaar, and are looking to make it six on the bounce when they face St. Mirren this weekend.

But Sutton has outlined his fears over the sustainability of Postecoglou’s cut and thrust tactical approach.

Writing in a column for the Daily Record, he said: “It’s impossible not to be impressed with the way Postecoglou has got his side firing after being so hamstrung at the start.

“It’s heavy metal football and it’s bloody exciting to watch.

“I thought it would be a miracle to get to the Europa League group stages, but he’s in with a chance after Wednesday night.

“I don’t think the tie is quite over just yet though. Celtic are playing well but there’s still a sense that anything can happen.

“Perhaps that’s just the way it’s going to be with this side under Postecoglou.”

He added: “There’s no doubt it’s thrilling. The manager has brought the enjoyment back to Celtic Park as the supporters are being thoroughly entertained. The place is bouncing again.

“Before we all go overboard, a few nagging doubts remain though.

“I know people will say I’m just being negative, but it’s just being realistic. There’s a lot to be positive about at Celtic right now. It’s five wins in a row and a terrific result against AZ Alkmaar.

“But we also have to be honest.

“The scoreline could have been anything the other night. Celtic could have won 3-0. It could also have finished 4-4.

“There’s no doubt Postecoglou’s football is edge of the seat stuff. It’s heavy metal football and impossible not to get swept up in it.

“But to play this way three times a week, it’s clear this squad needs more help in the shape of personnel.”