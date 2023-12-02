Celtic and Rangers will return to domestic action on Sunday as the battle at the top resumes. Brendan Rodgers' men were eliminated from European competition with a game to spare during the week, while the Gers just about remained in control of their own fate with a draw.

Attention now turns back to domestic matters, with both Glasgow sides looking to improve on a draw last time out in the league. Eight points continue to separate them, with Rangers having a game in hand. Here we round up the latest news surrounding Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Sutton's warning

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has warned his old club they need to up their game after recent results. He told the Daily Record: “Just as the goalless draws were against St Johnstone and Hibs earlier in the campaign when the other points were shipped. There’s also been games which have been won where they haven’t hit the heights and I’m sure opponents are gaining more belief they can get something.

“Celtic dodged a bullet last weekend because Rangers slipped up the following day against Aberdeen, but they can’t keep opening the door because, at some stage, their big rivals could walk through it. Celtic need to stand on the pedal, get moving and strike fear into sides again.

“Teams dreaded facing Ange Postecoglou’s 100-miles-per-hour outfit. They ran sides ragged, never gave them a breath, ravaged them. They hated it. Right now, Celtic aren’t doing it. It’s a different style and, just like Stuart Kettlewell last weekend, I think Craig Levein will believe he can set up a St Johnstone side to sit in, frustrate and stay compact due to a lack of thrust from the visitors. Celtic need a rocket. They need to get the ruthless edge back at home. Because if the fans are frustrated enough at the European setbacks, I’d very much doubt they’ll tolerate failure on the home front.”

Rangers' transfer plans

Transfer insider Dean Jones expects transfer movement at Ibrox in January and the summer as Philippe Clement looks to put his own mark on his new squad. “It's always going to take some time to get this right," Jones told GiveMeSport. "I think January will be about making a couple of changes. We won't see anything too spectacular or drastic. They want to make changes that can impact this season.

