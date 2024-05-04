Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers return to action this weekend as they continue their battle for the Premiership title. The Hoops continue to lead the way, but they have the tricker fixture this weekend, taking on a strong Hearts side that has locked down third position.

Rangers face Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Sunday, and they should be confident in keeping up their end of the bargain, even if their recent form has left a lot to be desired. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both of the Glasgow clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFadden on Miller

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McFadden believes time is running out for Celtic or Rangers to sign Motherwell talent Lennon Miller. He told Open Goal: “The fact you watch him and you forget, he is 17. He started the season at 16-years-old and you’re just looking at him thinking, ‘How can you do that?'” he said.

“Technically for me, he’s outstanding. His range of passing, touch, vision… but I think it’s his game intelligence. He can buy fouls, wee things that you don’t see an awful lot of. If the ball is coming, he’ll take the touch across the man. He knows what he’s doing before he gets it. His temperament is ridiculous. I see him when he does interviews and he says, ‘My dad won’t let me get carried away.’ He wouldn’t anyway. It’s just the way he’s always been. He’s so level-headed and just a brilliant player.

“There is talk that he will leave this summer, but I really hope that he stays another year. You look at how far he’s come this year, if he gets a full season next year… tremendous. Will Celtic and Rangers be looking at him? I think they will, but I think if they don’t go for him this year, they’ll not get him.”

Sutton warning

Chris Sutton has warned Celtic over Hearts’ danger man Lawrence Shankland ahead of their clash with the Edinburgh side on Saturday. He told the Daily Record: “Lawrence Shankland would win my vote for PFA Scotland Player of the Year. And, if Celtic don’t start defending cross-balls properly, the Hearts striker might get to enjoy a double celebration this weekend. Shankland has already tortured my old club this season and you wouldn’t bet large sums of money on him not doing it again if Celtic don’t tighten it up at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shankland has a much better recent scoring record against Celtic than he does Rangers and my old team better be wary of him. Those headed goals against the Old Firm this season, given what I am seeing from Celtic’s defence right now, make you think he could be onto something again today. It’s hardly as if having trouble defending cross balls is a new thing for Celtic. It’s been an issue for long enough. Nonetheless, the last two games have been even more eye-opening.