A busy summer of transfer activity is already well underway

We have entered the month of June which means the summer transfer window is officially due to open.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a number of players ahead of next season, with several out of contract youngsters expected to leave Parkhead.

Midfielder duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton became the club’s first summer departures as they cut short their trophy-laden Hoops careers 12 months early.

However, Japanese striker Daizen Maeda has joined Celtic on a permanent basis until the summer of 2026 after his initial loan spell from Yokohama F. Marinos ended.

Postecoglou is also working to secure the services of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Felipa Jota on permanent deals, following their successful season-long loans.

But which players could actually leave this summer?

With ambitions of retaining their Scottish Premiership crown and improvement in European competition at the forefront of Postecoglou’s mind, there will have to be some big decisions for the Australian to make in this upcoming window.

GlasgowWorld have looked through the entire Celtic first-team squad and assessed which players could potentially leave the club in the near future.

1. Joe Hart (35) - Goalkeeper May 2024

2. Vasilis Barkas (28) - Goalkeeper May 2024 (Very likely to leave)

3. Scott Bain (30) - Goalkeeper May 2024

4. Conor Hazard (24) - Goalkeeper May 2023 (on loan at HJK Helsinki until Jan 23')