Former Celtic striker-turned outspoken pundit Chris Sutton has delivered his verdict on the Scottish Premiership title race. While he thinks that Rangers should be viewed as the 'favourites' to win the trophy at the end of the season, citing the brilliant job that Phillipe Clement has done, he thinks that it is 'going to go to the wire'.

There are 11 games left to play in the 2023/24 season - currently, Rangers are two points ahead of their bitter rivals with a superior goal difference. The balance certainly seems to be swinging in the Light Blues' favour - but with two Old Firm derbies still to go, everything is up in the air.

Sutton played for Celtic between the years of 2000 and 2006, scoring 63 goals over the course of 130 league appearances - he also played for the likes of Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa over the course of his career.

What did Chris Sutton say about the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title race?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sutton said: "Rangers have been so, so good since Phillipe Clement has come in. They have this unwavering belief in the way that they play. I think they're quite direct at times, but the players all understand their roles and responsibilities so, so well. You're just not sure which Celtic team are going to rock up; they're playing in fits and starts, as they have done all season. They've been inconsistent.