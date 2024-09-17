Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou | AFP via Getty Images

A love between the Tottenham boss and the Celtic hero has been shared.

A telepathic-like relationship between Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and a Celtic hero has been revealed by an ex-Hoops star.

Christopher Jullien is back out in France with Montpellier after his stint at Parkhead ended. The defender is set to come up against Jota this season, after the winger made a move to Rennes in Ligue during the summer transfer window.

Jota turned into a hero at Celtic during two years at the club under current Tottenham boss Postecoglou between 2021-2023 at Parkhead. He opted to take a money-spinning move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, a deal worth around £25m, but minutes and action were sparse in the middle-east.

Now after dealing with exit rumours almost ever since he got to Saudi Arabia, he has opted for France. Now Jullien has been talking about the relationship between Jota and the Tottenham boss, reckoning Postecoglou was on the same wave length in terms of where to play him.

He told L'Equipe : "He makes the effort, is certainly not individualistic, and only uses dribbling as a last resort. He tries to combine a lot. Ange Postecoglou and him; it was crazy love, because the coach asked him to favor the splits, the one-twos.

“And it was totally him. He is someone nice to everyone. No one said a bad word about him at Celtic. He wants to succeed. He tries to put all the ingredients on his side to be at the top."

Speaking on the move to Rennes, Jota told O Jogo: "I think it's a fantastic club to be at and develop, there's a lot of talent, there's a great atmosphere, it has good facilities. There's also the project of the club. Sometimes things don't go as they should, but that's life."