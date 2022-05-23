The 24-year-old will be a guest of honour for the J-League when they face Kyoto Sanga on Wednesday.

Daizen Maeda has completed a permanent move to Celtic after a successful five-month loan spell in Scotland.

The Japanese striker joined the Hoops on a loan with obligation to buy deal in January after winning the J-League golden boot with Yokohama F. Marinos last season.

The 24-year-old was reunited with Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou and quickly established himself as a fan-favourite among supporters thanks to his impressive work rate.

Celtic's Japanese quartet (from left) Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda with the Premiership trophy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Maeda, who has scored eight goals in 22 appearances, including one just four minutes into his debut, played an important role in helping Celtic reclaim the Scottish Premiership trophy.

His former club confirmed on Monday that the loan move has now been made permanent, with Maeda signing for the Scottish champions until the summer of 2026.

Maeda is set for an emotional farewell on Wednesday after Yokohama announced he will be a guest of honour for their match against Kyoto Sanga.

The versatile frontman said: “Even after coming to Scotland, the support from everyone was encouraging and we were able to deliver good news to everyone in the form of winning the league.

“I will continue to challenge myself.”

Maeda’s international team-mates Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi all provided Celtic with an extra spark as they finished the campaign on a 32-game unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Celtic have reportedly been handed a transfer deadline to complete a deal for centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Cameron Carter-Vickers during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old, who was rewarded for a string of standout performances this season by earning a recall to the United States National Team at the weekend, joined the Bhoys on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

An option-to-buy clause was inserted in to the deal, with the fee believed to be around £6million.

His impressive form has caught the attention of several English Premier League clubs, with Everton and newly-promoted duo Fulham and AFC Bournemouth registering an interest.