Mhairi Fulton confirmed the former Scotland midfielder, who made almost 300 appearances for the Hoops is in recovery.

The daughter of Celtic legend Murdo MacLeod has revealed her father is in recovery following heart surgery.

Mhairi Fulton took to social media to address rumours around the welfare of the ex-Hoops and Scotland midfielder.

She revealed that the 63-year-old had undergone a successful operation to replace a heart valve, a routine procedure linked to a pevious heart surgery in 2010, and thanked well-wishers concerned about his health.

Celtic Coach Wim Jansen and Murdo McLeod celebrate after a Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone at Celtic Park

Commenting on Twitter, she said: “Just to stop any rumours flying about.

“My dad has had a heart valve replaced, which is routine 10-15 years after the initial operation.

“His operation went well and he is currently in recovery. Than you for all your good wishes.”

MacLeod began his career in the mid-1970s with Dumbarton before joining Celtic for a £100,000 transfer fee in 1978.

During his nine-year spell at Parkhead, MacLeod won five league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup as well as earning legendary status.

He also starred for German giants Borussia Dortmund between 1987 and 1990 and earned 20 Scotland caps.

The attacking midfielder returned to Scotland after signing for Hibernian, before spending a second stint at Dumbarton and ending his playing career at Partick Thistle.

MacLeod, who was appointed assistant manager to the late Wim Jansen during the 1997/98 season, was rushed to hospital in Clydebank for an emergency operation in 2010 and spent a week on a life-support machine.