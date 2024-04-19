David Moyes is coming under scrutiny at West Ham

David Moyes is coming under pressure at West Ham - but what has he said previously about managing Celtic?

The Hoops firmly have their man in Brendan Rodgers and another league title success over Rangers would only cement his credentials as Parkhead gaffer. Moyes has long been linked with becoming boss at the club he was once a player at, having had a long stint in management across clubs like Everton, Manchester United and now with West Ham.

He has enjoyed success in London, delivering the Europa Conference League last season. But after a quarter-final elimination to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, Moyes was asked “If this is the end of your tenure at the end of the season, how do you reflect on...". The response was a frosty “Sorry, I didn't get that question” before the media officer said they wouldn’t be focusing on the end of tenures.

The reporter then said "I was reflecting on the three years you have had in Europe and the moments you have given these fans..." which Moyes responded to with: "Better question. We have been in three quarter-finals, won two and were narrowly close tonight.

“The supporters have been treated to big nights against Alkmaar and Sevilla. Leverkusen are a Champions League team and play that way. We have three fabulous years and we are hoping we can make it four."

Moyes’ contract at West Ham is up this summer and there’s been no clarity on an extension. The Celtic door isn’t open right now, but Moyes stated in 2021 his thoughts on becoming gaffer in Glasgow prior to a friendly between the Hammers and the Hoops.

He said then: “Over the years there’s been approaches and talks, but we never got to a stage where anything got too serious. To manage Celtic you need to be special and realise the size of club it is.

“I think there will be a time when I choose to come back. But it’s always difficult in a city like Glasgow. I’ve managed in Liverpool, Manchester, and it’s tough. Half the city dislikes you and sometimes all the city dislikes you, depending on how you’ve done.