Decision made amid Celtic transfer pursuit of Wolves star as Molineux position provides clear verdict
Celtic have learned that Wolves are not willing to part with Hugo Bueno this summer.
The Premiership champions have identfied the left-back as someone they want in their camp, with Greg Taylor the only senior player in that position. They are one of many clubs who have made enquiries over the Wolves star this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Molineux club “are not interested in letting Hugo Bueno leave the club at this stage of the window.” That said, Celtic remain “keen” on one of their summer targets, with midfielder Paulo Bernardo and striker Adam Idah on the agenda.
Left-back is a pressing concern at Parkhead with Taylor out of contract next summer. Speaking earlier this summer, the defender opened up on his situation, with Bueno possibly providing stern competition for his place if Wolves were to relax their stance. Taylor explained: “Are discussions ongoing? Is that the phrase? I honestly don’t know. I’ve got ten months left.
“It’s football, it’s business. You understand that’s part of it. So I’m sure these things will work themselves out. It’s not at the forefront I wouldn’t say, no. But of course, you’ve got ten months left and you know the situation you’re in.
Alexandro Bernabei is another left-back Celtic have on their books but he is currently out on loan with Internacional in Brazil, with his future not likely to be with the Hoops. Mitchell Frame has impressed when given the chance but he is still in development stages within the Celtic senior system.
