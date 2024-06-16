Celtic and Rangers are already preparing for the new season with the summer transfer window now officially open. The Gers need to narrow the gap between themselves and their biggest rivals, while the Bhoys will want to make a much better run at the Champions League next season.
New signings will be key to both of those missions, but both clubs will want to save some cash with some free signings. With that in mind, we have rounded up a list of Premier League players who are on course to be free agents that Celtic and Rangers could target this summer. Take a look below.
1. Ryan Fredericks (AFC Bournemouth)
Fredericks is still only 31 years of age, and he could make an impact at both Glasgow clubs. | Getty Images
2. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley)
Gudmundsson made 26 Premier League appearances last season and he could be an option this summer. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace)
Riedewald saw less action last season, starting just two Premier League games. But the midfielder is a solid player who would be a good free signing. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Dele Alli (Everton)
Alli is coming off a lengthy injury and would be a risky signing. But he does have talent and a point to prove. | Getty Images
