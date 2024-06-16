Celtic and Rangers are already preparing for the new season with the summer transfer window now officially open. The Gers need to narrow the gap between themselves and their biggest rivals, while the Bhoys will want to make a much better run at the Champions League next season.

New signings will be key to both of those missions, but both clubs will want to save some cash with some free signings. With that in mind, we have rounded up a list of Premier League players who are on course to be free agents that Celtic and Rangers could target this summer. Take a look below.