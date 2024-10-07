Dermot Desmond in rare Celtic address as he reveals what he really wants from Champions League + talks Rodgers
Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond believes the club are doing great in the Champions League - despite a humbling week for the champions.
The Hoops won their first match in the revamped league phase of the competition 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava. Amid a 100% domestic record, confidence was high, but a 7-1 thrashing off Borussia Dortmund has sparked soul searching over how they can compete at Europe’s top table.
It wasn’t pretty but Celtic returned to Premiership business on Sunday, coming from behind to win 2-1 away against Ross County. Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn goals sealed the win.
Majority shareholder Desmond was playing at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship over the weekend and stated the importance of a response, as he gave a rare address over manager Brendan Rodgers and the team in Champions League waters.
He told Sportsound: "I am very pleased. I think we have played good football. We had a good start and could have played bad football, but we have played very good and exciting football.
“Unfortunately we weren't at our best on Tuesday, but I like what we are doing, what Brendan is doing and I think we have a good squad. I would like to see some good results, home results and maybe nick a point or two away.
"I think we have done exceptionally well so far. It's interesting to play eight different teams, four at home and four away with all different rankings. I think it makes it exciting for the club, the supporters and people generally."
