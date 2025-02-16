A former player has urged Celtic to go big in the summer transfer window.

Dermot Desmond and co have been urged to loosen the Celtic purse strings and smash transfer records this summer - which could leave Rangers in the dust.

The Hoops came under fire at the end of the winter window after failure to land a striker. Kyogo leaving for Rennes has now left them with Adam Idah as the only senior striker with Daniel Cummings and Johnny Kenny for cover. Daizen Maeda has also stepped up to the plate admirably. It’s not slowed down the Hoops who put up a good fight vs Bayern in the Champions League.

They are also way ahead of Rangers in the league title race. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been watching on at the transfer scenario. He has urged major shareholder Desmond and the rest of the powerbrokers to spend some serious cash in the summer, with records primed for smashing after deals like an £11m capture of Arne Engels this campaign.

Former Blackburn and Tottenham keeper Robinson told Football Insider Champions League progress may also play a telling factor: “Well, the potential is definitely there for Celtic to go out and spend big in the summer, as you said they have made good money from their run into the Champions League. Although they lost Kyogo in the January transfer window without replacing him, they got close to £10 million.

“Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that the Celtic power brokers do allow him to go out and spend and maybe break a few transfer records. They broke a couple in the summer window bringing in Adam Idah and then Arne Engels as well. Brendan Rodgers has been pretty public in saying that he wants backing from the club because he has got big plans for Celtic going forward.

“The problem for Celtic is, being playing in Scotland, it might be harder to persuade some of those top players. Celtic are progressing and looking like they can compete with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, that’ll be a huge pull for players as well.

“The gap right now between Celtic and Rangers financially is getting bigger and bigger, so Celtic will be hoping to capitalise on that.

“I’m sure Brendan Rodgers will have an extensive shopping list as he looks to reshape that Celtic’s squad in the summer if he wants to continue to build on his current success.”