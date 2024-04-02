The latest edition of the Old Firm derby, contested between Celtic and Rangers, will take place on Sunday at Ibrox.

It is an infamous fixture, known for crunching tackles and eye-watering collisions. We'll be looking at who the usual suspects have been in the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season so far.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we have compiled a list of the Celtic and Rangers players who have accumulated the most yellow and red cards in the current campaign. Our gallery contains five Celts stars and seven Light Blues aces with a clear metric being used.

A yellow card is one point, second yellow card is three points and a red card is five points. The fairplay table for the competition is calculated using the points assigned to each club. So for example, a star on four yellow cards would be below a star with zero yellows, but one red.

1 . 12. Daizen Maeda Yellow cards: 2 Red cards: 0 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . 11. John Lundstram Yellow cards: 3 Red cards: 0

3 . 10. Alistair Johnston Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4 . 9. Joe Hart Yellow cards: 0 Red cards: 1 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group