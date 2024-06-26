Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic | Getty Images

The goalkeeper is said to be a Celtic transfer target.

Fenerbahce have reportedly lined up a replacement for Celtic transfer target Dominik Livakovic, should he choose to leave.

Jose Mourinho is now in the manager’s chair at the Istanbul giants, with one of their stars attracting interest. It has been claimed that Celtic - who were claimed to want Livakovic last summer before his move to Turkey - and Premier League newboys Ipswich Town are after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skorer now say that Mourinho has lined up Portuguese keeper Rui Patricio as an alternative to Livakovic between the sticks. In 2021, the former Chelsea, Man Utd and Real Madrid manager brought him to Roma from Wolves, with it stated “It was claimed that the Yellow-Navy blue team identified Rui Patricio as an alternative in case the Croatian goalkeeper leaves.”

Patricio is a free agent after his Roma contract expired and could be signed for free. Celtic need a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart retired at the end of the season and possible another shot-stopper will be required, with deputy Benjamin Siegrist possibly moving on.

Fenerbahce’s goalkeeper was even claimed to have had a transfer bid accepted by his current employers from Celtic. These claims, however, have been met with resistance and now claimed to have been directly addressed.