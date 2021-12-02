The televised Sky Sports match was cast into doubt as the stadium required urgent remedial work

Dundee United are optimistic their Scottish Premiership match with Celtic on Sunday WILL be given the green light as planned, despite extensive damage to Tannadice Park caused by Storm Arwen last weekend.

The game, which is due to be televised live on Sky Sports, was cast into doubt yesterday after the Tangerines confirmed parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand were needing urgent repair work.

As a precaution, Dundee City Council took the decision to close the road outside, with the club confirming on Monday that the stadium would need to be assessed by health and safety officials before receiving the go-ahead.

A Dundee United statement read: “Following Friday night’s Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged.

“As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside. Assessments of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days.”

It is understood fast-track repairs remain ongoing and the club are hopeful any outstanding remedial work will be completed in time before the clash against Ange Postecoglou’s in-form side.

Meanwhile, Hibernian have been allocated a further 2,000 tickets for their Premier Sports Cup Final against the Hoops later this month.

The Easter Road outfit were unhappy with the SPFL after being granted an allocation of only 17,500 for the Hampden showpiece, which sold out within days of going on sale.