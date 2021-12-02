The televised Sky Sports match was cast into doubt as the stadium required urgent remedial work

Dundee United’s Scottish Premiership match with Celtic on Sunday WILL go ahead as planned, despite extensive damage forcing the closure of a stand at Tannadice Park.

The game, which is due to be televised live on Sky Sports, was cast into doubt on Wednesday after the Tangerines confirmed parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were dislodged during Storm Arwen last weekend and needed urgent repair work.

As a precaution, Dundee City Council took the decision to close the road outside, with the club confirming on Monday that the stadium would need to be assessed by health and safety officials before receiving the green light.

Fast-track repairs remain ongoing and the club were understood to be optimistic that outstanding remedial work would be completed in time before the clash against Ange Postecoglou’s in-form side.

However, the game will now take place with a reduced capacity in place.

The number of visiting fans has therefore been cut by around 1,000, with supporters missing out receiving a full refund. Both clubs have urged fans without tickets not to turn up.

A Dundee United statement explained: “Work has been ongoing since the weekend in an attempt to ensure the stand could be used by spectators.

“But due to the extent of the damage and concerns remaining regarding the risk to spectators, we have been advised by the structural engineering company in conjunction with Dundee City Council Building Standards to close the stand for this fixture.”

Celtic have issued a response by stating they “sympathise with all those supporters affected and understand the disappointment this will cause.”

Meanwhile, Hibernian have been allocated a further 2,000 tickets for their Premier Sports Cup Final against the Hoops later this month.

The Easter Road outfit were unhappy with the SPFL after being granted an allocation of only 17,500 for the Hampden showpiece, which sold out within days of going on sale.