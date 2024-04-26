The latest Dundee vs Celtic team news has started to roll in.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to maintain their three-point gap at the topf of the Premiership in their first post-split fixture. They could have the chance to increase their lead if Rangers drop points at St Mirren.
Ahead of the game, a Celtic star ruled out for the rest of the season is on the comeback trail. Meanwhile, two Dundee stars have been sidelined for the rest of the season, including a Liverpool loanee who’s returned to Merseyside, having attracted Hoops interest in January.
Winger Nicolas Kuhn said ahead of the match: “I think we have to play our game, if they stay behind then we have to find the spaces at the back four or five.
“So we are going to have to do our best to find the solution. It’s an away game so it’s not going to be easy. We can’t underestimate any team, so we have to focus on ourselves and give everything.”
Here’s how the Dundee and Celtic squads are shaping up ahead of action at Dens Park.
