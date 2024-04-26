Dundee vs Celtic injury latest: 5 stars out amid shock comeback bid + Liverpool loanee's season-ending blow

Celtic head to Dundee this week but there have been injury concerns surrounding a Liverpool loanee and a Hoops favourite.

By Ben Banks
Published 26th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST

The latest Dundee vs Celtic team news has started to roll in.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to maintain their three-point gap at the topf of the Premiership in their first post-split fixture. They could have the chance to increase their lead if Rangers drop points at St Mirren.

Ahead of the game, a Celtic star ruled out for the rest of the season is on the comeback trail. Meanwhile, two Dundee stars have been sidelined for the rest of the season, including a Liverpool loanee who’s returned to Merseyside, having attracted Hoops interest in January.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn said ahead of the match: “I think we have to play our game, if they stay behind then we have to find the spaces at the back four or five.

“So we are going to have to do our best to find the solution. It’s an away game so it’s not going to be easy. We can’t underestimate any team, so we have to focus on ourselves and give everything.”

Here’s how the Dundee and Celtic squads are shaping up ahead of action at Dens Park.

Injured winger close to miraculous recover from season-ending injury but won't make this weekend. Rodgers said: "I mentioned before that the information we were given was that he was probably going to be out for the remainder of the season, But he has responded so well. "He has gone away and had further scans, and he is out on the pitch and you would think he has never been away. Fingers crossed he will play some part between now and the end of the season, which is fantastic news because he has been consistently really, really good."

1. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - OUT

Influential left-back - linked with Celtic in January - has returned to Liverpool due to injury. Out for rest of season.

2. Owen Beck (Dundee)

Dens skipper ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee issue.

3. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) - OUT

The midfielder has fallen out of favour at Celtic Park and hasn't played since October 2022.

4. James McCarthy (Celtic) - OUT

