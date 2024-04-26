1 . Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - OUT

Injured winger close to miraculous recover from season-ending injury but won't make this weekend. Rodgers said: "I mentioned before that the information we were given was that he was probably going to be out for the remainder of the season, But he has responded so well. "He has gone away and had further scans, and he is out on the pitch and you would think he has never been away. Fingers crossed he will play some part between now and the end of the season, which is fantastic news because he has been consistently really, really good."