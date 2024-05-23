2,728 minutes

Celtic are assessing their options to replace Joe Hart this summer but it’s not an easy road to navigate.

Celtic have a lot of potential candidates to work their way through this summer as Brendan Rodgers and co look to strengthen their ranks while also working hard to keep hold of top players. After securing another Scottish Premiership title and extending their run on the throne to three consecutive seasons, the Hoops have a lot of pull power in their corner.

While current key Celtic players have been gathering interest from third party clubs, including the likes of the in-demand Matt O’Riley, Rodgers will surely feel confident that his side can convince them to stay for at least one more season. However, the same cannot be said for the likes of Joe Hart, who will leave a huge hole behind him when he hangs up his gloves after Celtic’s final match of the season against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

The English veteran has enjoyed a decorated career spanning more than two decades, and he will retire at 37. Hart has won multiple trophies with Celtic and Manchester City and has been a mainstay under both Hoops managers Ange Postecoglou and Rodgers.

Hart announced he will be retiring earlier this season and the club have been scouring the market for his replacement ever since. The shot-stopper has missed just one game throughout the entire 2023/24 season and will be a big miss when he leaves the club.

Celtic have been linked with a number of potential replacements for Hart in recent months, including senior goalkeeper Koen Casteels. The 31-year-old is due to leave Wolfsburg next month after nine years with the club and he has attracted the attention of the Hoops. However, approaching tried and tested senior players in the free agent pool is never a straight forward avenue on the transfer market as other clubs are more often than not also eager to get a deal over the line.

According to Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, Anderlecht are set to go ‘all out’ in attempt to coax Celtic target Casteels to Lotto Park this summer, as first choice Kasper Schmeichel is also entering the final month of his contract. The former Leicester City icon signed for the Purple and White last September on a short-term deal, with an option to extend in his contract for a further season.

However, the report claims that it is ‘unlikely’ this will be triggered, leaving Schmeichel open to talks for his next move and Anderlecht looking to find a replacement. The Belgian side have a ‘very specific interest’ in Casteels but Celtic may have the upper-hand of offering the 31-year-old Champions League football if he chooses Glasgow over Brussels.