Celtic and Rangers have the highest squad values in Scotland - but how does the Scottish Premiership compare to the rest of the world for combined market value?

Football is often considered to be the most popular sport in the world and major league’s such as the Scottish Premiership and the English Premier League draw in huge audiences from fan bases all over the planet.

In recent years, the continued growth of football, particularly in Europe, has led to increased wages and astronomical transfer fees - including Neymar’s world record £200m move to PSG in 2017.

In Scotland, Rangers and Celtic are considered to be the two biggest clubs in terms of squad value and the Glasgow rivals have dominated the division by winning every league title between them since 1985.

With that in mind Glasgow World has taken a look at the total market value of all club’s in the Scottish Premiership and compared it to other major league’s in Europe including La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the English Premier League. Here is a table of the 25 most wealthy league's in European football in terms of combined squad value. (Statistics courtesy of transfermarkt)

1 . Premier League (England) Total value: €10.99bn

2 . La Liga (Spain) Total value: €4.90bn

3 . Serie A (Italy) Total value: €4.62bn