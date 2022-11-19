The Toffees provide formidable opposition for Ange Postecoglou’s side in their second friendly match Down Under

Celtic face English Premier League side Everton in their final Sydney Super Cup match at the 80,000 seater Accor Stadium on Sunday morning, with Ange Postecoglou returning to the scene of his country’s 2015 Asian Cup triumph.

The Hoops boss offered no excuses for his side’s poor display as they suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss against Sydney FC on Thursday, despite taking the lead when Alexandro Bernabei’s shot took a heavy deflection off Kyogo Furuhashi and ended up in the net.

The A-League outfit hit back through goals from Robert Mak and Max Burgess and the Australian will now be determined to ensure his homecoming tour doesn’t end in two consecutive defeats.

Sead Haksabanovic of Celtic is tackled by Alex Parsons of Sydney FC

A number of key players are expected to return to the starting line-up to face Frank Lampard’s side after Postecoglou opted to name an unfamiliar XI earlier this week with several fringe players handed an opportunity to impress.

The Toffees, who are currently languishing down in 17th place in the Premier League table - just one point above the relegation zone - will play their first game of the friendly tournament before facing Western Sydney Wanderers next week.

Advertisement

Everton agreed to take part in the Sydney Cup following Rangers decision to withdraw from the trip due to fans unrest, and despite their lowly league position are sure to present a stiff challenge for the Scottish champions.

The Goodison Park club will be without a number of regular starters due to their involvement at the World Cup in Qatar, and under pressure Lampard could give chances to a few of the club’s exciting teenage prospects.

After sobering back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and in the top-flight, Lampard will know significant improvement is required to ensure they avoid another bottom of the table scrap this season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Everton vs Celtic

Advertisement

What: Sydney Super Cup

Where: Accor Stadium, Olympic Park, NSW (81,500 capacity)

When: Sunday, November 20th – kick-off 03:45am (GMT)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, subscribers outside of Australia can stream the game through their CelticTV package. EvertonTV will also be streaming the match live

Network 10 will show all the Sydney Super Cup games live and free of charge in Australia. Matches will be televised on 10 Bold with streams available on 10 Play.

Advertisement

What are the latest match odds?

EVERTON 11/10 | DRAW 5/2 | CELTIC 19/10

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Jarred Gillett looks on during a Premier League match

Jarred Gillett, who departed OZ for England in 2019, has been selected by Football Australia to take charge of the friendly fixture. He will be assisted by Darren Cann and Richard West, with Ben Abraham named as the fourth official.

Advertisement

What’s the team news ahead of Everton vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou will assess the fitness of centre-backs Mortiz Jenz and Stephen Welsh later today, with the latter requiring stitches to a head wound he picked up late on against Sydney.

German loanee Jenz has been training by himself this week after following concussion protocols and his chances of facing Everton will become clearer over the coming hours.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was suffering from an infected toe which forced him out of the Sydney match, while first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart could be reinstated between the sticks.

Stephen Welsh of Celtic receives treatment after a head clash against Sydney FC

B-team stars Rocco Vata and Bosun Lawal will also hope to sample more first-team minutes, while Callum McGregor will watch on from the stands as the captain continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Advertisement

Everton boss Lampard is missing six players in total during their venture Down Under with Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) all at the World Cup, while Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) and Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) were called up for international friendlies.