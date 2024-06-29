Every Celtic player gets buy, keep or sell ranking as 12 exit Parkhead and transfer predicaments assessed

By Ben Banks
Published 29th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

Celtic have transfer decisions to make this summer.

Fans have been patient until this point but the baying for Celtic transfer business will soon rise.

The Premiership champions are back in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, but no new recruits have been added to the group. Striker Adam Idah and midfielder Paulo Bernardo are wanted, as is a new goalkeeper, but boss Brendan Rodgers does not have one as of yet.

Excluding deals coming into Celtic, there could yet be business going the other way. Sead Haksabanovic has exited Parkhead permanently and there are others on the fringes wondering whether or not their time is up in Hoops.

Looking at 36 players in and around the Celtic senior set-up, we rate those who we think the club should look to keep, loan out or sell altogether. Rodgers has some certainties he’d like to keep but others will provoke some more thinking. Have a look at our selections.

Keep

1. Scott Bain

Keep | Getty Images

Sell

2. Benjamin Siegrist

Sell | SNS Group

Keep

3. Alistair Johnston

Keep | SNS Group

Keep

4. Greg Taylor

Keep | SNS Group

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.