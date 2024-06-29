Fans have been patient until this point but the baying for Celtic transfer business will soon rise.

The Premiership champions are back in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, but no new recruits have been added to the group. Striker Adam Idah and midfielder Paulo Bernardo are wanted, as is a new goalkeeper, but boss Brendan Rodgers does not have one as of yet.

Excluding deals coming into Celtic, there could yet be business going the other way. Sead Haksabanovic has exited Parkhead permanently and there are others on the fringes wondering whether or not their time is up in Hoops.

Looking at 36 players in and around the Celtic senior set-up, we rate those who we think the club should look to keep, loan out or sell altogether. Rodgers has some certainties he’d like to keep but others will provoke some more thinking. Have a look at our selections.

1 . Scott Bain Keep | Getty Images

2 . Benjamin Siegrist Sell | SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnston Keep | SNS Group