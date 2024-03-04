The Celtic board have got it in the neck for the club's transfer business this season but how does it all stack up?

Brendan Rodgers arrived last summer and the first transfer window of his second coming has been viewed in hindsight with a degree of scepticism. Some of the stars already look destined for the exit door and one has already gone.

That summer was kicked off by a big-money sale but fans are now pleading with the club's chiefs to spend some of the cash they have inherited from Champions League participation and player sales. Celtic have also cleared some of the decks of deadwood.

January didn't add much to the tally but Celtic have still managed to conduct plenty of business both in and out of the club this season. Glasgow World rates every deal including those who have left Parkhead on loan or for good, on a scale of 1-10.

1 . Jota (Out, Al Ittihad) - 7/10 The £25m fee can't be sniffed at but Celtic haven't replaced him properly and the move to Saudi hasn't worked out for him either.

2 . Adam Idah - 7/10 Has made a good impression since arriving from Norwich. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . David Turnbull (out, Cardiff City) - 8/10 Got seven figures out of a player who was delving deeper into the fringes with six months left on his deal.

4 . Odin Thiago Holm - 4/10 Hasn't made too much of an impact. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group