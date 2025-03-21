Every Celtic transfer in and out of Parkhead during the 2024/25 season has gone under the microscope

We have now reached the business end of the season but what Celtic transfer deals stick out from the rest?

Brendan Rodgers’ summer recruitment has come under the microscope, kicked off by the big-money arrivals of Adam Idah and Arne Engels. As a result of club chiefs decision to splash the cash, the Scottish champions enjoyed a much-improved Champions League campaign.

They currently sit 13 ahead of Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the league table and have a Scottish Cup semi-final on the horizon. to ensure the Hoops are firmly on course to complete a domestic clean sweep of trophies, having already locked away the League Cup in the Parkhead cabinet.

Rodgers has also managed to clear some of the decks by moving on a lot of deadwood. And while the January window didn't add much to the tally with only one new addition, Celtic have still managed to conduct plenty of business both in and out of the club this season. Glasgow World rates 10 incoming deals on a scale of 1-10.

From 10 deals done by Celtic as listed by Transfermarkt, here is how GlasgowWorld rates the club’s transfer business this season:

Arne Engels - 7/10

The Belgian international has notched ten goals and 12 assists this season but the £11 million price tag looks to be weighing heavy. Previous club: FC Augsburg

Jota - 6/10

A major boost to have him return to the club. Three goals and two assists in seven games is not to be sniffed at but the Portuguese winger looks as though he is still getting up to speed with things. Previous club: Stade Rennais

Auston Trusty - 6.5/10

USA international has formed a decent partnership with his fellow countryman Cameron Carter-Vickers at the back and played 9/10 games in the Champions League this season. Had a short spell out the team after the League Cup final and is prone to odd lapse in concentration. A position Celtic might look to strengthen further in the summer. Previous club: Sheffield United

Adam Idah - 6/10

Questions have been asked about the imposing Republic of Ireland striker after his lofty £9 million price tag. Although, he looks on course to net 20 goals this season. Has lacked consistency. Previous club: Norwich City

Paulo Bernardo - 5.5/10

Not had as many minutes as he'd of liked this season. An Injury setback in January has been a blow. Previous club: Benfica

Viljami Sinisalo - N/A

Not seen enough of the Finnish goalkeeper this season whose played only one match against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup. Previous club: Aston Villa

Luke McCowan - 6.5/10

A smart bit of business and his numbers make for pretty impressive reading; nine goals and 13 assists to date. Looks more effective coming off the bench, though, and was found out against Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm clash. Previous club: Dundee

Alex Valle - 6/10

Went about his business fairly effectively and offered good competition for Greg Taylor. A tidy player on the ball and produced one of his best performances against Atalanta in Italy. Had his loan spell cut short in January. Previous club: FC Barcelona (on loan)

Kasper Schmeichel - 8/10

One of Rodgers’ most important signings of the summer window. Has brought plenty of experience into the dressing room and was the ideal fit to replace Joe Hart. Produced big moments in the Champions League this term and it made sense for the club to extend his deal by a further year. Previous club: RSC Anderlecht

Jeffrey Schlupp - 7/10

Has proved a solid addition to the team since arriving in January and looks like a welcome addition to Rodgers’ side. It would make sense for Celtic to extend his contract and sign him in the summer. Previous club: Crystal Palace (on loan)