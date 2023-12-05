Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic player and manager Tony Mowbray has been sacked as manager of Sunderland after winning just one of his last five games in charge. He spent over a year in charge of the Black Cats, having been appointed for the role back in August of 2022.

Mowbray enjoyed a bright start to the season with Sunderland, but a lacklustre run of form has now left them sitting in ninth place, three points behind the play-off spots. So far this season, they have won eight, drawn three and lost eight. Last season was a strong one for Sunderland, as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, only to lose to eventual winners Luton Town over two legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray had two stints at Celtic as both a player and a manager. As a player, Mowbray played for the Hoops between the years of 1991 and 1995. As head coach, he managed Celtic during the 2009/10 season. Neither of the two spells were especially fruitful, as the Celts failed to collect any silverware during his time at Celtic Park.

What has been said regarding Mowbray's departure?

On Mowbray's departure from the Stadium of Light, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters. After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step. We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period."