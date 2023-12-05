Ex-Celtic and Middlesbrough man sacked as sporting director opens up on 'difficult decision'
Ex-Celtic player and manager Tony Mowbray has been sacked by Sunderland after a poor run of form.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Celtic player and manager Tony Mowbray has been sacked as manager of Sunderland after winning just one of his last five games in charge. He spent over a year in charge of the Black Cats, having been appointed for the role back in August of 2022.
Mowbray enjoyed a bright start to the season with Sunderland, but a lacklustre run of form has now left them sitting in ninth place, three points behind the play-off spots. So far this season, they have won eight, drawn three and lost eight. Last season was a strong one for Sunderland, as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, only to lose to eventual winners Luton Town over two legs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mowbray had two stints at Celtic as both a player and a manager. As a player, Mowbray played for the Hoops between the years of 1991 and 1995. As head coach, he managed Celtic during the 2009/10 season. Neither of the two spells were especially fruitful, as the Celts failed to collect any silverware during his time at Celtic Park.
What has been said regarding Mowbray's departure?
On Mowbray's departure from the Stadium of Light, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters. After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step. We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period."
Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Tony for his hard work and commitment to Sunderland, a place where he will always be welcome. As custodians of our great club, we believe in our long-term strategy that we hope will ensure sustainability and success for SAFC. Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the Club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of. Your continued support will also be fundamental to that progress and we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the Stadium of Light throughout the festive period and as we enter 2024.”