The Israeli international was left furious with the Hoops supporters’ group display in support of Palestine during Saturday’s match against Kilmarnock.

Former Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has sent an impassioned message to the Green Brigade on social media after the ultras group held up banners in support of Palestine during Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The on-going military and political conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to rage, with further trouble flaring in the region in recent days as Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale offensive against the Israeli’s from the Gaza Strip, breaking through barriers and forcing entry into Gaza border crossings and nearby cities.

Hamas are looking for support from other pro-Palestine organisations in the area and Celtic fans unveiled banners accompanied with flags which read: “Free Palestine. Victory To The Resistance.”

The Green Brigade hold up a banner in support for Palestine during Saturday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock.

The Parkhead club were fined by UEFA for a similar supporters display in European fixtures against Hapoel Be’er Sheva previously, with fans raising more than £130,000 for Palestinian charities.

However, ex-Hoops star Bitton was left enraged by the Green Brigade’s decision to produce more banners and accused the group of “supporting terrorists”.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “Shame on you! Yes free Gaza from Hamas, not from Israel. Supporting terror organisation who’s proudly celebrating the slaughtering of families is absolutely crazy. Embarrasing.

“Most of you don’t even know where Israel is! You have zero clue about this conflict and you still act like you know everything. As a father for 3 kids I want to see how you react when your innocent kids getting slaughtered and kidnapped in front of your eyes!